



The aircraft test operations at NMIA will be after the commissioning of the Instrument Landing System (ILS), which is part of calibrating the flight path to ensure the operational readiness of the airport. The ILS guides pilots for precise landings using two radio beacons that provide horizontal and vertical cues.



History will unfold today at Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA), as a few hours from now, Indian Air Force’ fleet of Airbus C-295 transport aircraft and a Sukhoi fighter jet will take off from the newly constructed runway of NMIA. This take-off is a part of trial run by the Indian Air Force (IAF) and a key element of crucial runway test prior to the airport’s official operational launch in March 2025.





The event was initially slated for October 5 but was rescheduled.





The Airports Authority of India (AAI) had attempted ILS testing at the airport in the last two months but had to call off due to incessant rains.





The flight schedules might be impacted at the Mumbai International Airport due to this trail run. As per the information released by Airports Authority of India, the air traffic controllers will delay the flights arriving in Mumbai to alleviate the air traffic congestion over Mumbai. “Around 6-10 flights into Mumbai will likely face delays of 30 minute to an hour to facilitate the turboprop aircraft conducting ILS tests at Navi Mumbai. Departures, however, will not be affected,” AAI official said.





Once the above tests are done, and the runway calibrated, AAI will progress with further testing till the runway opens for commercial operations.





Some of the dignitaries expected to be present at the airport to witness the trial run are- Eknath Shinde, the chief minister of Maharashtra, and deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis. Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu, union minister of civil aviation, and Murlidhar Mohol, the deputy minister.





The airport once completed will have four terminals and two parallel runways, with parking space for 350 aircraft, and cater to 90 million passengers annually once operational. The airport’s layout will allow for smoother navigation between terminals, unlike Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport which often faces congestion issues due to its current infrastructure. NMIA will serve as Mumbai’s second international aviation hub, which is nearing full capacity.





