



NASA astronaut Sunita Williams, currently aboard the International Space Station (ISS), has sent heartfelt Diwali wishes to people around the world in a special video message. In her message, she expressed her unique experience of celebrating the festival of lights from 260 miles above Earth.





Williams began her message with a warm "Greetings from the ISS," and extended her best wishes for a joyous Diwali, particularly to those celebrating at the White House and globally. She reflected on her father's dedication to preserving their cultural heritage by teaching her about Indian traditions, including Diwali. This year, she noted, she had the rare opportunity to witness the festival from space, which added a special significance to her celebrations.





In her message, Williams emphasized that Diwali represents hope and renewal, stating, "Diwali is a time of joy as goodness in the world prevails." She also expressed gratitude to U.S. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris for their participation in Diwali celebrations and for recognizing the contributions of the Indian community in America.





Williams has been aboard the ISS since June 2024, alongside fellow astronaut Butch Wilmore. Their mission was initially planned as a week-long test flight but has been extended to approximately eight months due to safety concerns regarding their return spacecraft. They are expected to return to Earth in February 2025.





This heartfelt message from Williams not only highlights the cultural significance of Diwali but also underscores the contributions of individuals of Indian origin in space exploration and their efforts to maintain cultural traditions even while in orbit.







