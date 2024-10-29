



President Joe Biden celebrated Diwali at the White House on October 28, 2024, hosting over 600 distinguished Indian Americans. This event marked one of the largest Diwali receptions in the history of the White House, underscoring the administration's commitment to honouring the diverse cultural fabric of the nation.





Biden emphasized the significance of Diwali, urging Americans to reflect on "the strength of our shared light" and the enduring spirit of unity that the festival represents. He acknowledged the contributions of South Asian Americans, stating that they have woven Diwali traditions into American culture and highlighted their roles in various sectors, including government and society.





Biden lit a Diya in the Blue Room, symbolizing the victory of light over darkness and expressing gratitude for the South Asian American community's contributions to democracy.





The event featured remarks from notable figures, including U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy and a recorded message from astronaut Sunita Williams, who extended her Diwali wishes from the International Space Station.





Biden recalled past celebrations and reflected on America's journey toward inclusion, stating, "This is not my house; this is your house," emphasizing that diversity is a cornerstone of American democracy.





The celebration not only honoured Diwali's significance but also reinforced a message of resilience and unity within a diverse nation.







