



Hyderabad-based start-up BluJ Aero has made significant strides in the field of advanced air mobility by successfully demonstrating its autonomous electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft. This milestone was achieved during a flight demonstration at the Nadergul airfield on October 25, 2024, marking a historic moment as the aircraft is touted to be the largest privately built eVTOL in India, with an all-up weight of approximately 500 kg.





Flight Demonstration Highlights









The prototype aircraft performed vertical lift-off and landing manoeuvres, remaining airborne for over a minute and a half despite challenging crosswinds.





The demonstration showcased the aircraft's capabilities for forward and backward movement, crucial for its operational versatility.





Although the prototype was powered by lithium-ion batteries for this demonstration, BluJ Aero is actively developing a proprietary hydrogen fuel cell system aimed at achieving zero-emission flights. This system is expected to enhance the aircraft's range and efficiency significantly compared to traditional battery systems.





Future Outlook





BluJ Aero is focused on commercializing its eVTOL technologies with two primary models in development:





BluJ REACH: A logistics variant designed to carry up to 100 kg over distances of 300 km on a single charge. It is expected to be ready for market by 2026-27.





BluJ HOP: A passenger variant intended to transport six to seven passengers over distances of 600-700 km. This model aims to facilitate regional connectivity between major cities, such as Hyderabad and Warangal, in under 30 minutes without relying on traditional airport infrastructure. The HOP variant is projected to be operational by 2028-29.





The co-founders of BluJ Aero, Amar Sri Vatsavaya and Utham Kumar Dhramapuri, envision their eVTOLs transforming regional air transport by making it faster, more affordable, and environmentally friendly. The aircraft's design eliminates the need for conventional runways, allowing for flexible take-off and landing locations. This capability positions BluJ Aero as a potential leader in logistics and passenger transport solutions in India.





In addition to commercial applications, BluJ Aero is exploring military and defence use cases for its aircraft, particularly for high-altitude operations essential for relief missions. The startup has already raised ₹18 crore from venture capital firms and is looking to secure additional funding of around ₹250 crore within the next few years to support its ambitious plans.





BluJ Aero's advancements in autonomous VTOL technology signify a promising future for air mobility solutions in India, with potential implications across various sectors including logistics, passenger transport, and defence operations.







