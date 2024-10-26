



External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar recently addressed the significant agreement reached between India and China regarding patrolling along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), emphasizing the critical roles played by both the military and diplomacy in achieving this breakthrough. He described the conditions under which the military operated as "very unimaginable," highlighting their resilience and determination during a prolonged standoff that began in 2020.





Jaishankar noted that the recent pact is part of a broader strategy to stabilize relations with China, which have been strained due to military confrontations. He stated that the agreement allows for the resumption of patrols in areas that had been contentious since the escalation of tensions, particularly following the violent clashes in Galwan Valley. The minister reinforced that this outcome was possible due to a combination of steadfast military presence and effective diplomatic negotiations, which have been ongoing since September 2020.





He elaborated on the improvements made over the past decade in India's border infrastructure, which he credited as a crucial factor in enabling effective military deployment and negotiations. Jaishankar mentioned that India now allocates significantly more resources annually for border management compared to a decade ago, which has contributed positively to the current situation.





Despite this progress, Jaishankar cautioned that it is still premature to expect a full normalization of relations with China. He acknowledged the need for rebuilding trust and cooperation over time, indicating that while the agreement marks a positive step, many challenges remain to be addressed regarding troop deployments and border management.





Jaishankar's remarks underlines a dual approach involving military readiness and diplomatic engagement as essential elements in navigating one of Asia's most complex geopolitical landscapes. The recent agreement is seen as a confidence-building measure rather than a complete resolution of underlying disputes, reflecting ongoing efforts to stabilize relations between India and China amidst persistent tensions along their shared border.







