NEW DELHI: Indian Air Force (IAF) Chief, Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, expressed concern over delays in the production of the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) TEJAS by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and emphasized the need for private sector involvement to meet production targets. Speaking at a press conference on Friday, he acknowledged the challenges faced in delivering the TEJAS on schedule.





“It is a known fact that the TEJAS aircraft has been delayed. If HAL can meet the promise of producing 24 aircraft per year, this delay can be addressed. However, HAL has its limitations, and given the numbers involved, we need the private industry to step in and help meet the production challenges,” Singh said.





Singh also discussed the growing infrastructure build-up by China along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and stressed the importance of India’s own efforts to enhance its border infrastructure. Addressing future security challenges, he highlighted the need for indigenous weapon systems, stating that the IAF should aim to have its entire inventory produced in India by 2047.





On the subject of air defence, Singh drew comparisons to Israel’s Iron Dome system, asserting that the IAF has the capability to implement similar defence mechanisms. However, he pointed out the need for prioritization, given the vast areas to be protected. “We will need large numbers, but we can’t protect all areas across the country, so we have to prioritize our requirements,” Singh said, adding that the IAF is focused on accelerating decision-making processes and ensuring that future aircraft are made in India.





Singh also touched on the growing importance of space-based systems and the integration of air and space domains. He revealed that the IAF is working closely with ISRO to expand India’s space-based assets, underscoring the continuous nature of air and space defence.





Regarding the Agniveer recruitment program, Singh provided positive feedback, noting that the IAF had indicated it could absorb more than the initially planned 25% of Agniveers, pending a decision from the government.





With these developments, Singh reaffirmed the IAF’s commitment to modernization, indigenization, and bolstering India’s defence capabilities in the years to come.





This was Singh’s first press conference after being the Chief of Indian Air Force.





