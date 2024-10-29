The Indian Air Force (IAF) is facing significant setbacks in the delivery of its TEJAS MK-1A jets, with only two aircraft expected to be delivered this year instead of the planned 18. This delay is primarily attributed to ongoing supply chain issues with the General Electric (GE) F404 engines, which are crucial for powering these jets.





HAL (Hindustan Aeronautics Limited) will only manage to deliver two TEJAS MK-1A jets by March 2025, a stark contrast to the original plan of delivering 18 jets within this fiscal year.





GE has encountered significant supply chain disruptions, resulting in only two engines being available for HAL's production needs. This limitation severely restricts HAL's ability to manufacture and deliver more aircraft.





The TEJAS MK-1A program, which aims to bolster the IAF's fighter jet capabilities, has been plagued by delays since its inception. Initially, the first deliveries were scheduled for March 2024 but have since been pushed back due to various developmental challenges and engine supply issues. The IAF currently operates just 30 fighter squadrons, well below its authorized strength of 42, making these delays particularly concerning for national defence.





The primary challenge stems from GE's inability to deliver the required engines on time, which has been exacerbated by broader supply chain issues affecting the aerospace industry.





In addition to engine supply problems, there have been delays related to integrating advanced systems like the Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) radar into the Tejas jets, further complicating the delivery timeline.





Despite these challenges, HAL is optimistic about ramping up production in the future. Plans are underway to increase production capacity significantly, with an aim to deliver more aircraft in subsequent years. The Indian government has also engaged with GE and other stakeholders to resolve these supply chain issues and ensure timely deliveries moving forward.





While the immediate outlook for TEJAS MK-1A deliveries is bleak, efforts are being made to address the underlying issues affecting production. The IAF's operational readiness remains a critical concern as it awaits these new additions to its fleet.





Managing The Shortfall



