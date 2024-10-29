In A Major Setback, HAL To Deliver Only 2 TEJAS Jets To IAF, Against The Original Plan of Delivering 18 This Fiscal
The Indian Air Force (IAF) is facing significant setbacks in the delivery of its TEJAS MK-1A jets, with only two aircraft expected to be delivered this year instead of the planned 18. This delay is primarily attributed to ongoing supply chain issues with the General Electric (GE) F404 engines, which are crucial for powering these jets.
HAL (Hindustan Aeronautics Limited) will only manage to deliver two TEJAS MK-1A jets by March 2025, a stark contrast to the original plan of delivering 18 jets within this fiscal year.
GE has encountered significant supply chain disruptions, resulting in only two engines being available for HAL's production needs. This limitation severely restricts HAL's ability to manufacture and deliver more aircraft.
The TEJAS MK-1A program, which aims to bolster the IAF's fighter jet capabilities, has been plagued by delays since its inception. Initially, the first deliveries were scheduled for March 2024 but have since been pushed back due to various developmental challenges and engine supply issues. The IAF currently operates just 30 fighter squadrons, well below its authorized strength of 42, making these delays particularly concerning for national defence.
The primary challenge stems from GE's inability to deliver the required engines on time, which has been exacerbated by broader supply chain issues affecting the aerospace industry.
In addition to engine supply problems, there have been delays related to integrating advanced systems like the Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) radar into the Tejas jets, further complicating the delivery timeline.
Despite these challenges, HAL is optimistic about ramping up production in the future. Plans are underway to increase production capacity significantly, with an aim to deliver more aircraft in subsequent years. The Indian government has also engaged with GE and other stakeholders to resolve these supply chain issues and ensure timely deliveries moving forward.
While the immediate outlook for TEJAS MK-1A deliveries is bleak, efforts are being made to address the underlying issues affecting production. The IAF's operational readiness remains a critical concern as it awaits these new additions to its fleet.
Managing The Shortfall
The Indian Air Force (IAF) is currently grappling with a significant shortage of fighter squadrons, operating only 30 out of the authorized 42. This shortfall is exacerbated by the impending retirement of aging aircraft, including MiG-21s and other Soviet-era jets, which will further reduce the number of operational squadrons in the coming years. To manage this critical situation, the IAF is implementing several strategies:
1. Procurement of Additional Aircraft
Acquisition of Mirage-2000s: The IAF is in the process of purchasing 11-12 Mirage-2000 fighter jets from the Qatari Air Force as a stopgap measure to bolster its numbers. However, these aircraft will require additional training for pilots due to their different onboard technologies compared to existing Mirage-2000s in service.
Future Orders for TEJAS MK-1A: The Ministry of Defence (MoD) has requested HAL to submit a proposal for an additional 97 TEJAS MK-1A jets, which would increase the total to 180 over the next decade. This plan hinges on resolving current supply chain issues related to engine deliveries.
2. Increased Utilization of Existing Fleet
Maximizing Current Aircraft: With fewer squadrons available, the IAF is likely to increase the operational hours of its existing fleet, particularly the Sukhoi Su-30MKIs, which are being tasked with covering larger operational areas. This approach, however, places additional stress on these aircraft and may lead to increased maintenance challenges .
3. Focus On Surface-to-Air Missiles (SAMs)
Enhanced Air Defence Capabilities: The IAF has noted a shift towards increasing its surface-to-air missile (SAM) units, which have surpassed fighter squadrons in number. This strategic pivot acknowledges the changing nature of warfare and emphasizes the importance of air defence capabilities alongside traditional air combat operations .
4. Long-Term Planning And Indigenization
Development of New Platforms: The IAF is also looking towards future inductions such as the TEJAS MK-2 and Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA), which are expected to enhance its capabilities over the next decade. These platforms are part of India's broader indigenization efforts aimed at reducing dependency on foreign aircraft .
Conclusion
While immediate solutions are being sought through aircraft acquisitions and increased utilization of existing assets, the IAF's long-term strategy involves significant investments in indigenous production capabilities. The successful resolution of supply chain issues and timely delivery of new aircraft will be crucial for restoring operational readiness and maintaining national security amidst evolving regional threats.
