

The supply of General Electric's F-404 engines to Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) for the TEJAS Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) is set to begin in March 2025. This timeline has been confirmed despite previous expectations that deliveries would start in 2023. The delay is attributed to supply chain issues faced by GE, which has been grappling with global delivery challenges affecting its jet engine production.





Contract Overview: The $716 million contract, signed in August 2021, involves the delivery of 99 F404 engines intended for the TEJAS MK-1A fighter aircraft. The initial plan was to have these engines supplied well ahead of the current schedule.





Government Response: The Indian government plans to impose penalties on GE due to these significant delays. Reports indicate that multiple penalties have already been levied against the company as a result of its failure to meet delivery timelines.





Production Capacity: HAL is enhancing its production capabilities and aims to manufacture 24 TEJAS aircraft annually, up from the current 16. This expansion is crucial to meet the demand for the TEJAS MK-1A series, which is a priority for the Indian Air Force amid rising regional tensions.





The delays in engine supply complicate India's defence strategy, particularly as it seeks to bolster its air combat capabilities amidst ongoing tensions with neighbouring countries like China and Pakistan. The situation has drawn attention from high-level officials, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who have addressed these concerns during visits to the United States.





How GE F-404 Engine Delays Impact The Production Schedule of Tejas Program





The delay in the delivery of GE's F-404 engines is significantly impacting the production schedule of the TEJAS MK-1A. Here are the main points regarding how this situation unfolds:





Production Schedule Impact





The first TEJAS MK-1A aircraft was initially scheduled for delivery by March 31, 2024. However, due to engine delivery delays, HAL has now pushed this date to August 2024, with plans to deliver 16 aircraft in the financial year 2024-25.





The overall completion of the order for 83 aircraft, originally expected by 2028-29, is now under scrutiny due to the engine delays. The Indian Air Force (IAF) has expressed scepticism about HAL meeting these deadlines.





Engine Dependency





Currently, HAL is using reserve engines (Category B) from previous contracts for testing and initial flights, which highlights the urgency of receiving the new F-404 engines to maintain production momentum.





HAL has ramped up its production capacity with a new line in Nashik, aiming to produce up to 24 aircraft annually. However, this capacity hinges on timely engine deliveries from GE Aerospace.





Strategic Concerns





The delays pose risks to IAF's combat capabilities as they rely on phasing out older aircraft like the MiG-21. The IAF has stressed that without timely induction of the TEJAS MK-1A, there will be a drastic capability drawdown.





Contingency Measures





To mitigate delays, HAL is involving private companies in manufacturing major assemblies of the TEJAS MK-1A, which could help alleviate production bottlenecks caused by engine shortages.





While HAL is making efforts to adapt to these challenges through increased production capacity and private sector collaboration, the ongoing delays in engine deliveries are likely to hinder the overall timeline and effectiveness of the TEJAS fighter jet program.







