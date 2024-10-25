File picture of an earlier Joint Border talks between India and Bangladesh





The India-Bangladesh DG-level border talks, originally scheduled to take place in Delhi between November 18 and 22, have been postponed due to a change in plans by the Bangladeshi side. This meeting was significant as it would have been the first since the collapse of the Sheikh Hasina government on August 5, 2024.





Participants: The talks involve the heads of the Border Security Force (BSF) from India and the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) , along with officials from various ministries and agencies related to border management. The last meeting occurred in Dhaka in March 2024, marking the 54th edition of these discussions.





The Bangladeshi government indicated that they are working on rescheduling the talks for an early date, although no specific timeline has been provided.





The current political situation in Bangladesh, now led by an interim government under Muhammad Yunus, may influence the agenda and dynamics of the upcoming discussions.





When the talks do occur, they are expected to cover: Comprehensive border management, Curbing cross-border crimes, Coordination in sharing real-time intelligence.





Despite the postponement, the situation along the India-Bangladesh border is reported to be under control, with heightened alertness from field units since the political changes in Bangladesh.







