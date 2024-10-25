



Germany is actively seeking to strengthen its defence and military ties with India, a move highlighted during German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's recent visit to New Delhi. This visit, which included a high-level delegation, aimed to enhance cooperation between the two nations amid shifting geopolitical dynamics, particularly concerning China's influence in the Indo-Pacific region.





Key Points From Scholz's Visit:





Chancellor Scholz emphasized the need for increased collaboration, stating, "Our overall message is clear, we need more cooperation, not less" . This marks a significant shift as Germany has historically maintained limited defence ties with India, primarily due to India's long-standing reliance on Russian military equipment.





A focal point of the discussions was Germany's bid to build six conventional submarines for the Indian Navy, estimated at $5 billion. German company Thyssenkrupp is competing against Spain's Navantia for this lucrative contract .





Scholz also pushed for accelerated negotiations on a free trade agreement between India and the European Union (EU), expressing optimism that a deal could be reached "in months rather than years" if both sides respect each other's sensitivities . The discussions come as Germany seeks to diversify its economic partnerships and reduce reliance on China.





This initiative reflects a broader reassessment by Germany regarding its relationship with India. Analysts suggest that Germany aims to transform this relationship into a strategic partnership, aligning with Western efforts to counterbalance China's growing assertiveness .





Beyond defence, areas such as aviation, railways, and automotive industries are also on the agenda for collaboration between India and Germany .





Scholz's visit marks a pivotal moment in Indo-German relations, potentially leading to deeper military integration and economic partnerships that align with both nations' strategic interests in the region.







