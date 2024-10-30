



India and China are nearing the completion of troop disengagement at two critical friction points along their border in Eastern Ladakh—Depsang and Demchok. This development follows a recent agreement aimed at restoring stability and normalizing patrolling arrangements along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) after years of military standoff that began in 2020.





The disengagement process is reported to be in its final stages, with both sides conducting verification of the withdrawal of military personnel and dismantling of temporary structures built during the standoff. This verification is crucial for officially confirming that both sides have adhered to the agreed terms of disengagement.





Temporary military infrastructure, including tents and other facilities established over the past four years, has been dismantled. Reports indicate that this includes one tent on each side along with various temporary structures.





The verification process involves both Indian and Chinese military commanders engaging in daily discussions via a hotline and in-person meetings to ensure coordinated actions. This collaborative approach aims to build trust and prevent misunderstandings as they verify the removal of military assets.





The recent agreement reached between India and China allows for a return to pre-April 2020 positions, which is significant given that tensions escalated sharply following clashes in regions like Galwan. The arrangement includes provisions for both nations to inform each other prior to patrolling to avoid miscommunication, ensuring that surveillance operations can continue without escalating tensions further.





Once the verification process is finalized, both countries are expected to confirm the cessation of hostilities in these areas. Discussions regarding other contentious zones, including buffer zones like Galwan, are anticipated but have not yet commenced. These discussions will likely occur at higher command levels after the successful implementation of patrols in Depsang and Demchok.





This disengagement represents a significant step toward de-escalating a conflict that has strained India-China relations for over four years, marking a potential turning point in their bilateral ties as they work towards restoring peace and mutual trust along their shared border.







