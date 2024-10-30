



China is currently navigating a tumultuous period marked by declining public confidence in President Xi Jinping and significant economic challenges. The landscape has shifted dramatically, leading to a crisis of faith among the populace and raising questions about the future stability of the Communist Party.





China's economy is experiencing its most severe difficulties since the Maoist era, characterized by slowing growth, high unemployment, and a collapsing housing market. Recent surveys indicate a growing sense of pessimism among citizens regarding their economic prospects, with many feeling disillusioned about the promises of prosperity that have historically underpinned the Communist Party's legitimacy. The public's sentiment reflects a stark contrast to previous years of rapid economic expansion, which had solidified support for Xi's leadership.





Confidence in Xi Jinping is waning not only domestically but also internationally. A Pew Research survey highlighted that majorities in many countries express little or no confidence in Xi's ability to manage global affairs, with notable increases in skepticism observed over recent years. This decline is particularly pronounced among older demographics, who are increasingly critical of his leadership compared to younger generations.





At the recent Third Plenary Session of the Chinese Communist Party, Xi reaffirmed his commitment to state control over the economy, rejecting calls for significant reforms that could alleviate public discontent. Instead of addressing the urgent economic issues, he has chosen to consolidate power and prioritize political stability over economic prosperity. This approach has led to a tightening grip on dissent and increased censorship, as the government seeks to manage public discourse surrounding economic frustrations.





The rising economic discontent has manifested in increased protests across China, driven by issues such as labor disputes and housing crises. Reports indicate an 18% rise in protest activities during the second quarter of 2024 compared to the same period in 2023, signaling growing unrest among the populace. The government's response has included heightened censorship and suppression of dissenting voices, reflecting its anxiety over maintaining control amid widespread dissatisfaction.





Looking ahead, experts suggest that without significant reforms aimed at stimulating consumer confidence and addressing structural economic issues, China risks entering a prolonged period of stagnation. Xi's current policies appear insufficient to revitalize the economy or restore public faith in leadership. Analysts warn that unless there is a shift towards more open and responsive governance that acknowledges the needs of citizens, China's political stability may increasingly come under threat.





China's future under Xi Jinping is fraught with challenges as public confidence dwindles amidst economic turmoil. The government's focus on maintaining political control over implementing necessary reforms may exacerbate existing tensions and hinder long-term stability.







