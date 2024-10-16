



Islamabad: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday said that the solution to global challenges lies within the Shanghai Cooperation Organization's (SCO) Charter and said that the "cooperation must be based on mutual respect and sovereign equality."





The remarks by Jaishankar came while addressing the 23rd Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Head of Government meeting in Islamabad.





Jaishankar highlighted the timing of the SCO meeting, coinciding with global disruptions, including devastating climate events and escalating conflicts such as the Russia-Ukraine war and the Middle East crisis involving Israel, Lebanon, and Gaza.





He said, "We meet at a difficult time in world affairs. Two major conflicts are underway, each with its own global repercussions. The Covid pandemic has left many in the developing world deeply devastated. Disruptions of various kinds - ranging from extreme climate events to supply chain uncertainties and financial volatility - are impacting growth and development... How should the members of the SCO respond to these challenges?"





He added, "The answers lie in the Charter of our organization. And I urge you to reflect on Article 1 that spells out the goals and tasks of the SCO. Let me summarize it for our collective consideration. The objective is to strengthen mutual trust, friendship and good neighbourliness. It is to develop multi-faceted cooperation, especially of a regional nature. It is to be a positive force in terms of balanced growth, integration and conflict prevention."





He further said, "Cooperation must be based on mutual respect and sovereign equality. It should recognise territorial integrity and sovereignty. It must be built on genuine partnerships, not unilateral agendas. It cannot progress if we cherry-pick global practices, especially of trade and transit."





Jaishankar also stressed that SCO members must reaffirm their commitment to the Charter to receive the benefits of cooperation and integration that it envisages.





"If we fast-forward from the inception of the Charter to the situation today, these goals and these tasks are even more crucial. It is, therefore, essential that we have an honest conversation. If trust is lacking or cooperation inadequate, if friendship has fallen short and good neighbourliness is missing somewhere, there are surely reasons to introspect and causes to address. Equally, it is only when we reaffirm our commitment most sincerely to the Charter that we can fully realize the benefits of cooperation and integration that it envisages," he said.





Emphasising the need to renew commitment to the SCO's objectives, Jaishankar urged member nations to implement an agenda focused on "agreed mutuality of interests."





He said, "It is imperative that we now renew our resolve to attain the objectives of the SCO. That means recognising the current constraints on our cooperation and focusing on the pathway forward. It can surely happen when we develop and implement an agenda that is firmly based on an agreed mutuality of interests. To do that, it is equally essential that we abide by the do's and don'ts so clearly articulated by the Charter. After all, the SCO represents the forces of change on whom much of the world puts such great store. Let us live up to that responsibility."





Jaishankar during his speech also highlighted India's commitment to global initiatives and collaborations and spoke about International Solar Alliance, Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure, and Mission LiFE among others





He said, "From an Indian perspective, our own global initiatives and national endeavours are also strongly relevant for the SCO. The International Solar Alliance promotes renewable energy. The Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure prepares us for climate events. Mission LiFE advocates a sustainable life-style. Practicing Yoga and promoting millets make a difference to wellness and to environment."





He added, "The Global Biofuel Alliance recognizes the task of energy transition. The International Big Cat Alliance protects our bio-diversity. At home, we have demonstrated the value of digital public infrastructure, just as we have shown the impact of women-led development."





Jaishankar also called for a "comprehensive reform" of the United Nations Security Council in the permanent and non-permanent categories.





"While we each make our contribution, the world order is more than the sum of its parts. As it changes, global institutions do need to keep pace. That is why the case for 'reformed multilateralism' gets stronger by the day. Comprehensive reform of the UN Security Council, both in the permanent and non-permanent categories, is essential," Jaishankar said.





"I remind you that we recognised in July 2024 at Astana that the credibility and effectiveness of the UN is dependent on ensuring the representation of developing countries through comprehensive reform. Similarly, in the "Pact for the Future" which was adopted at the recent UN General Assembly, our leaders have agreed to reform the Security Council, to make it more representative, inclusive, transparent, efficient, effective, democratic and accountable. The SCO must be in the lead of advocating such change, not hold back on a matter of such importance," he added.





Earlier the EAM planted a sapling at the High Commission of India at Islamabad. Sharing a post on X, Jaishankar wrote, "An Arjuna sapling at @IndiainPakistan premises is another commitment to #Plant4Mother."





Notably, Pakistan PM Sharif had earlier welcomed Jaishankar at the venue of the SCO Meeting. Visuals of the meeting from state-run Pakistan Television showed Jaishankar and Sharif exchanging a handshake and posing for photographs together for the media.





On Monday the EAM had attended a dinner hosted by Pakistani Prime Minister Sharif, during which they shook hands and greeted each other.





Upon his arrival at the Rawalpindi airport, Jaishankar was received at Nur Khan Airbase by Ilyas Mehmood Nizami, Director General (South Asia) of Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Children dressed in traditional attire presented him with flower bouquets.





The two-day meeting of SCO CHG, the second highest forum within the SCO, will be chaired by Pakistan's Prime Minister Sharif as the current chair of the Council.





Pakistan had assumed the rotating chair of the SCO CHG for 2023-24 at the previous meeting held in Bishkek on October 26, 2023, where the country was represented by then interim Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani.





The Ministry of External Affairs said that the meeting will focus on the trade and economic agenda of the organisation. Jaishankar is leading the Indian delegation at the 23rd Meeting of the SCO.





The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation is a permanent intergovernmental international organisation established on June 15, 2001, in Shanghai by Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan.





