Rajnath Singh in conversation with Singapore defence minister Ng Eng Hen, also seen is Giridhar Aramane, CDS Anil Chauhan and DRDO Chief Samir V Kamat





India's role as a strategic voice for peace and stability in Asia has been emphasized by Singapore's Defence Minister, Ng Eng Hen, during his recent visit to New Delhi for the sixth India-Singapore Defence Ministerial Dialogue. This meeting, co-chaired by India's Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, highlighted the deepening bilateral defence relations between the two nations.





Minister Ng acknowledged India's significant position in promoting peace and stability across Asia, reinforcing its importance in regional security frameworks .





Both countries agreed to extend their existing agreement on joint military training for an additional five years. They also discussed enhancing cooperation in the co-development and co-production of defence equipment, particularly in advanced fields like automation and artificial intelligence .





The dialogue comes at a pivotal time as India and Singapore recently upgraded their relationship to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. This development aligns with India’s "Act East" policy, which seeks to strengthen ties with Southeast Asian nations .





Singh expressed gratitude for Singapore's role as the country coordinator for India in the ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting-Plus from 2021 to 2024, underscoring collaborative efforts in multilateral defence initiatives .





This dialogue not only underscores the growing defence collaboration between India and Singapore but also reflects India's increasing influence and responsibility in ensuring regional stability amidst evolving geopolitical dynamics.







