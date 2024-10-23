



India and Pakistan have officially agreed to extend the validity of the Kartarpur Corridor agreement for an additional five years, ensuring continued access for Indian Sikh pilgrims to the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan. This decision was confirmed through diplomatic channels and is set to maintain the corridor's operation until 2029, as the original agreement signed on October 24, 2019, was due to expire shortly.





The Kartarpur Corridor provides visa-free access for Indian pilgrims to visit Gurdwara Darbar Sahib, which is significant as it is the final resting place of Guru Nanak Dev, the founder of Sikhism.





Despite the extension, India has reiterated its request for Pakistan to waive the $20 service charge imposed on each Indian pilgrim. This fee has been a point of contention among devotees who seek a more accessible pilgrimage experience.





The corridor has seen a gradual increase in pilgrim numbers since its reopening post-COVID-19, with visits rising from approximately 10,000 in 2021 to over 96,000 in 2023.



