India, Pakistan Agree On Extending Validity of Kartarpur Corridor Agreement
India and Pakistan have officially agreed to extend the validity of the Kartarpur Corridor agreement for an additional five years, ensuring continued access for Indian Sikh pilgrims to the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan. This decision was confirmed through diplomatic channels and is set to maintain the corridor's operation until 2029, as the original agreement signed on October 24, 2019, was due to expire shortly.
The Kartarpur Corridor provides visa-free access for Indian pilgrims to visit Gurdwara Darbar Sahib, which is significant as it is the final resting place of Guru Nanak Dev, the founder of Sikhism.
Despite the extension, India has reiterated its request for Pakistan to waive the $20 service charge imposed on each Indian pilgrim. This fee has been a point of contention among devotees who seek a more accessible pilgrimage experience.
The corridor has seen a gradual increase in pilgrim numbers since its reopening post-COVID-19, with visits rising from approximately 10,000 in 2021 to over 96,000 in 2023.
Extending his heartfelt felicitations to the pilgrims, Pakistan's Charge d'Affaires, Saad Ahmad Warraich, had expressed Pakistan's continued commitment to extend all possible facilitation to the pilgrims.
The issuance of visas is covered under the framework of Pakistan-India Protocol on Visits to Religious Shrines, 1974. Every year, a large number of Indian pilgrims visit Pakistan to observe various religious festivals and occasions.
