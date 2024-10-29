



The Indian Army recently held a series of commemorative events to honour the heroic soldiers who fought in the Battle of Walong during the Sino-Indian War in 1962. This year marks the 62nd anniversary of the battle, which took place from October 21 to November 16, 1962, near the town of Walong in Arunachal Pradesh.





1. Month-Long Commemoration: The tribute began on October 17, 2024, and will continue until November 14, 2024. This period includes various activities aimed at celebrating the courage and sacrifice of the soldiers who defended India's eastern front against overwhelming odds.





2. Half Marathon: A notable event was a half marathon held on October 27, which saw participation from over 558 runners, including military personnel and local civilians. The marathon was flagged off by Subedar Narinder Singh Rawat, an Olympian, emphasizing both athleticism and remembrance.





3. Cultural and Adventure Activities: The celebrations feature a variety of activities such as battlefield treks, white-water rafting, motorcycle and bicycle rallies, and medical camps. These events not only honour the soldiers but also aim to engage local communities and promote adventure tourism in the region.





4. Inauguration of Memorials: The newly renovated Walong War Memorial will be inaugurated during this period, culminating in a wreath-laying ceremony on Walong Day, November 14. This day will also include traditional performances by local dancers, further connecting the military history with cultural heritage.





The Battle of Walong is remembered for the valiant defence mounted by Indian forces against Chinese troops, who significantly outnumbered them. Despite facing dire shortages in resources and ammunition, Indian soldiers managed to delay the Chinese advance for nearly a month, showcasing remarkable bravery in harsh terrain. The battle is considered a pivotal moment in India's military history, symbolizing resilience and sacrifice.





These commemorative activities serve not only to honour those who fought but also to educate new generations about their legacy and the importance of national defence.







