Spanish President Pedro Sánchez and his wife Begoña Gómez celebrated Diwali in Mumbai on October 28, 2024. The couple participated in various festivities, including lighting Diyas and setting off fireworks, which are traditional elements of the Diwali celebration.





They also had their hands on delicious Indian sweets, including ladoos.









Sanchez, who arrived in India in the early hours of Monday, is on a three-day visit to India. He is scheduled to attend a programme in Mumbai today and depart for Spain tomorrow.





During the celebrations, Sánchez expressed his appreciation for Indian culture and the significance of Diwali, emphasizing the festival's themes of light and joy. This visit is part of a broader engagement with India, where Sánchez also inaugurated a Tata aircraft complex alongside Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.





During their bilateral talks at the Laxmi Vilas Palace in Vadodara, the two leaders discussed various topics, including trade, defence, and technology collaboration. They shared lunch at the palace, which was constructed in the late 19th century by Maharaja Sayajirao Gaekwad-III, the former ruler of Baroda.





The event was marked by vibrant displays of lights and sweets, embodying the festive spirit of Diwali.







