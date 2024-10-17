



Vikarabad: Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday emphasised the importance of continuously empowering the Indian Navy, given the increasing global interest in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR).





Singh laid the foundation stone for a new Very Low Frequency (VLF) station of the Indian Navy at the Damagundam Reserve Forest site, Pudur Mandal, in Vikarabad, Telangana. The facility spans 2,900 acres and is being constructed at a cost of ₹3,200 crore.





"Our interests extend across the Indo-Pacific region. We have also emerged as the first responder and a net security provider in the IOR. Today, many nations have shifted their focus towards marine resources in the region. If India is to safeguard its commercial and security interests and maintain a strong deep-sea presence, it is crucial to possess state-of-the-art platforms, equipment, and a robust communication system," he said.





Singh described the Indian Navy as the primary guarantor of peace throughout the IOR, including the Bay of Bengal.





"The countries with which India shares its maritime borders must understand that maritime security is a collective responsibility. Summoning external forces to one's doorstep undermines this effort. Maintaining peace and order in the Bay of Bengal and the IOR should be our top priority. The support of all friendly nations is vital in this endeavour, as even the exclusion of one nation could disrupt the entire security framework. India believes in unity, not division. We are taking every step to move forward in cooperation with our friendly neighbouring countries," he added.





The VLF station will enhance the Indian Navy's operational readiness, ensuring effective command and control in challenging maritime environments. It will play a key role in bolstering naval communication infrastructure, enabling secure and reliable long-distance transmissions.





Singh reaffirmed the government's commitment to strengthening the Indian Navy, stating that the focus is on empowering the armed forces with a long-term vision rather than short-term benefits.





Addressing concerns about the project's environmental impact, Singh assured that all environmental conditions are being adhered to and that provisions will be made for the rehabilitation of affected people, if necessary, during construction.





"When it comes to the security and sovereignty of the nation, all citizens rise above ideologies, religions, and sects, and unite as one," he said.





He also paid tribute to Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, the former President and "Missile Man of India", on his birth anniversary. "Dr Kalam's contributions to India's defence sector will be remembered for generations. He not only advanced India's military technology but also inspired countless scientists and engineers," he said.





The event was attended by Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar, and several other dignitaries.





