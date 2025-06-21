



India’s Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh, in his first podcast appearance with ANI, provided a candid assessment of India’s current security environment following Operation Sindoor.





Singh stated unequivocally that trust with China remains low, compelling India to maintain a high level of military preparedness against potential misadventures, even as diplomatic dialogue continues.





He described the ongoing engagement with Beijing as “cautiously optimistic,” noting some signs of a thaw, particularly after recent agreements on patrolling along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and disengagement from friction points formed after the 2020 Galwan clashes.





Singh emphasized that India’s approach post-Operation Sindoor has fundamentally shifted. The country will no longer restrict its military actions to targeting foot soldiers or remote camps, but will now aim at command centers and leadership targets, signaling a doctrine of escalation dominance. He confirmed that Pakistan, after initially rejecting dialogue, ultimately sought time and requested a ceasefire, with transcripts of the Director Generals of Military Operations (DGMO) talks available for the record.





Discussing Operation Sindoor, Singh highlighted the decisive role played by indigenous weapon systems such as the BrahMos cruise missile and Akash air defence system, calling BrahMos a “game changer” in the conflict. He noted that India used a mix of indigenous and foreign systems, and that the armed forces demonstrated strong tri-service synergy and intelligence coordination, achieving all operational objectives.





On China’s role during the conflict, Singh clarified that while China provided Pakistan with equipment, supplies, and possibly satellite imagery, there was no evidence of direct Chinese military involvement. He warned, however, of a growing China-Turkey-Pakistan nexus, urging vigilance as Pakistan continues to rely on external partners for military supplies.





Singh also addressed the recent meeting between Pakistan’s Army Chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, and US President Donald Trump, describing it as “very strange” and an embarrassment for Pakistan, given the absence of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. He underscored that such a meeting highlights the structurally imbalanced nature of Pakistan’s civil-military relations, with the military wielding primary influence over foreign policy.





On defence modernisation, Singh outlined ongoing reforms to expedite procurement and foster competition, particularly in major programs like the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA). He stated that procurement timelines are being halved and the process is being opened to private sector participation to avoid monopolies and ensure faster, more capable deliveries.





Singh reiterated that while discussions with the US (regarding F-35A) and Russia (regarding SU-57E) have occurred, there are no formal negotiations, and India’s priority remains acquiring critical technologies through selective foreign purchases.





Singh acknowledged that while India has a robust civilian drone manufacturing ecosystem, military-grade drone production remains limited and needs rapid development. He called for government support to scale up domestic military drone manufacturing, including technology transfers and targeted procurement to nurture capable manufacturers.





On the defence budget, Singh pointed out that while allocations have grown, unspent funds have been an issue in the past. Recent improvements in procurement efficiency have increased absorptive capacity, strengthening the case for a larger budget share. He confirmed that a sixth round of emergency procurement is underway to address urgent requirements that emerged after Operation Sindoor.





Singh’s remarks reflect a strategic recalibration in India’s defence posture: maintaining deterrence and escalation dominance against Pakistan, remaining militarily vigilant with China despite ongoing dialogue, accelerating indigenous capability development, and reforming procurement to ensure readiness in a rapidly evolving security landscape.





