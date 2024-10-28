



The INS Talwar, a frontline stealth frigate of the Indian Navy, made a significant port call at La Réunion on October 27, 2024. This visit is part of its ongoing deployment in the Indian Ocean Region, aimed at enhancing naval collaboration between India and France. The frigate's arrival underscores the strengthening ties between the two nations in maritime security and defence cooperation.





The docking of INS Talwar at La Réunion is seen as a strategic move to bolster India-France naval collaboration, particularly in the Indian Ocean, which is a crucial area for both countries' maritime interests.





INS Talwar has been actively involved in various multinational exercises, including those with the French Navy, showcasing its capabilities and commitment to regional security.





As part of the Talwar-class frigates, INS Talwar is equipped for multiple roles, including anti-piracy operations and maritime surveillance. Its deployment reflects India's proactive approach to maintaining security in the region.





This visit not only represents a friendly gesture but also emphasizes the importance of cooperative defence initiatives between India and France, particularly in addressing common challenges in maritime security.







