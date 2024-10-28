



Germany and Spain are actively competing for India's Project 75(I), a significant defence initiative aimed at enhancing the Indian Navy's capabilities through the construction of six advanced submarines with air-independent propulsion (AIP) systems. This project is crucial for bolstering India's maritime security amid rising regional tensions, particularly with China and Pakistan.





German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez are making simultaneous visits to India to discuss defence cooperation, specifically focusing on the P75(I) project. Scholz's visit began on October 25, while Sánchez arrived on October 27, marking the first visit by a Spanish leader to India in 18 years.





Project 75(I) aims to develop six advanced submarines featuring cutting-edge technology and stealth capabilities, with a budget estimated at ₹43,000 crore (approximately $5.2 billion). The project emphasizes indigenous design and manufacturing, aligning with India's defence indigenization goals.





Germany's ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems (TKMS) has partnered with Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd. (MDL), while Spain's Navantia is collaborating with Larsen & Toubro (L&T). Both companies are expected to submit their bids soon, with evaluations already underway.





TKMS offers the Type 214 submarine, known for its reliability and advanced AIP technology. In contrast, Navantia presents its S80 class submarines equipped with a third-generation AIP system that has been successfully tested by the Spanish Navy. The competition is intense as both nations seek to solidify their strategic ties with India through this contract.





The outcome of Project 75(I) will not only enhance India's naval capabilities but also reflect its strategic partnerships in defence. As both Germany and Spain vie for this lucrative contract, their proposals will be assessed based on technological superiority, operational efficiency, and alignment with India's defence objectives. The decision is anticipated to have long-term implications for India's military modernization efforts and its geopolitical stance in the Indian Ocean region.







