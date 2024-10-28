



India's proposed ₹31,000 crore Andamans-Paradeep subsea power link is not just a significant infrastructure project aimed at enhancing energy security for the Andaman and Nicobar Islands (ANI), but it also carries substantial geopolitical implications. Here’s an overview of the key aspects surrounding this initiative.





The proposed subsea High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) link aims to connect Paradeep in Odisha to the Andaman Islands, spanning approximately 1,150 kilometers. This project will consist of a ±320 kV, 500-MW bipole link, with an initial capacity of 250 MW dedicated to the Andaman Islands and plans for an additional 250 MW for the Nicobar Islands in the future. The primary goal is to reduce the islands' dependency on diesel generators, which currently supply a significant portion of their energy needs, and to meet the projected peak demand of 79 MW by FY30.





The Andaman and Nicobar Islands hold a strategic position in the Bay of Bengal, situated close to major shipping lanes and adjacent to several Southeast Asian nations. The development of a reliable power supply through this subsea link is seen as vital for bolstering India's presence in the region, especially against the backdrop of rising tensions with China.





The project is expected to enhance energy security not only for India but also potentially for neighboring countries. By establishing a robust power infrastructure, India can position itself as a regional energy hub, fostering closer ties with Southeast Asian nations. This aligns with India's broader foreign policy goals of enhancing connectivity and cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region.





Countering Chinese Influence





China's growing assertiveness in the Indian Ocean Region has raised concerns for India. The subsea power link can be viewed as part of India's strategy to counterbalance Chinese influence by ensuring that critical infrastructure in its territories is secure and resilient. Improved energy infrastructure in the Andaman Islands could also support naval operations and enhance surveillance capabilities in this strategically important area.





Economic Implications





The investment in this subsea power link is expected to have significant economic benefits:





The construction and maintenance of the HVDC link will create jobs and stimulate local economies.





Transitioning from diesel-based power generation to more sustainable sources will reduce environmental pollution and operational costs over time.





A reliable power supply may attract further investments in tourism and other industries within the islands, enhancing overall economic growth.





The Andamans-Paradeep subsea power link represents a multifaceted initiative that addresses immediate energy needs while simultaneously serving broader geopolitical objectives. By improving energy security and enhancing its strategic foothold in the region, India aims to not only fortify its own infrastructure but also assert its influence amidst evolving regional dynamics.







