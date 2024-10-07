Amid Israel’s all-out war against Hezbollah-Iran-Gaza, tensions continue to escalate in the Middle East. Israel intensified its offensive against Hezbollah, unleashing heavy bombardment on Beirut in Lebanon. Israeli forces have carried out “precise” Airstrikes that have razed down several buildings in Beirut.





Israel ramped up its offensives following the October 1 Iranian missile attacks by Hezbollah proxy. According to IDF, it has targeted over 2,000 military installations and has eliminated 250 Hezbollah terrorists.





The toll includes five battalion commanders, ten company commanders, and six platoon commanders. Concurrently, the Israeli Air Force is conducting pre-emptive strikes as part of intelligence-driven operations in southern Lebanon.





This report is auto-generated from a syndicated feed







