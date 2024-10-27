



Recent satellite imagery has revealed that Israeli airstrikes targeted key missile production facilities in Iran, specifically those used for mixing solid fuel for ballistic missiles. This operation occurred on Saturday and was confirmed by assessments from two American researchers, David Albright and Decker Eveleth, who analysed the images from Planet Labs.





Targets





Israeli forces targeted 12 planetary mixers essential for producing solid fuel used in long-range ballistic missiles. These mixers are sophisticated pieces of equipment that Iran cannot manufacture domestically and must import from China. The destruction of these mixers is expected to severely hinder Iran's ability to replenish its missile stockpile.





The strikes reportedly hit military facilities across multiple provinces in Iran, including Tehran, Ilam, and Khuzestan. Additionally, Israeli sources indicated that four S-300 air defense batteries were also targeted. The facilities struck were integral to Iran's missile production capabilities, with one source describing the factory as the "backbone of Iran's missile industry" and noting that it could take up to two years for Iran to restore its operations.





This military action follows a series of missile strikes by Iran against Israel earlier in October, which included over 200 missiles launched on October 1. Israeli officials stated that the recent strikes were part of a broader strategy to maintain air superiority and mitigate future threats from Iranian missile capabilities.





Technical Observations





The imagery indicated that the buildings at Khojir were surrounded by high dirt berms, designed to contain explosions and prevent the ignition of flammable materials in adjacent structures. This suggests a high level of sophistication in the missile production facilities being targeted.





Notably, the Parchin facility is located approximately 350 yards from a site previously linked to Iran's nuclear weapons development program, which was officially halted in 2003. Iran has consistently denied any ongoing nuclear weapons ambitions.





The precision of these strikes is seen as a significant tactical advantage for Israel, potentially complicating any future Iranian missile attacks against Israel's defense systems. Given that Iran possesses the largest missile arsenal in the Middle East, these developments may alter regional military dynamics significantly.





While Iranian state media claimed that their air defense systems effectively mitigated the damage from the strikes, they acknowledged multiple explosions across the targeted provinces. Iranian officials have vowed a "proportional reaction" to Israel's actions.





Analysts suggest that these strikes may significantly impair Iran's capacity to produce missiles en masse and complicate any future missile attacks against Israel. The precision of the strikes has been noted as particularly effective in achieving their intended objectives without impacting energy infrastructure in Iran.





The situation remains fluid, with ongoing assessments of the damage caused by these strikes and potential retaliatory actions from Iran.







