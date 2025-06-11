



India is on the verge of a significant breakthrough in its defence capabilities as it prepares to test the Extended Trajectory-Long Duration Hypersonic Cruise Missile (ET-LDHCM), developed indigenously by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) under the classified initiative ‘Project Vishnu’.





This advanced missile is designed to achieve speeds up to Mach 8—approximately 11,000 km/h—enabling it to cover three kilometers every second, and boasts a strike range of about 1,500 kilometers. The ET-LDHCM can carry both conventional and nuclear warheads weighing between 1,000 and 2,000 kg, making it suitable for a wide spectrum of strategic missions.





A defining feature of the ET-LDHCM is its propulsion system: a scramjet engine that utilises atmospheric oxygen for combustion, allowing the missile to sustain hypersonic speeds for extended periods. DRDO has already completed a successful 1,000-second ground test of this engine, demonstrating a critical milestone in hypersonic propulsion technology. The missile’s airframe is constructed from heat- and oxidation-resistant materials, enabling it to withstand extreme temperatures exceeding 2,000°C during flight.





Unlike traditional ballistic missiles, the ET-LDHCM follows a low-altitude, terrain-hugging flight profile and is capable of mid-air course corrections, making it highly evasive and difficult to intercept with current radar and air defense systems. Its speed, manoeuvrability, and ability to fly under radar coverage provide a significant tactical advantage, allowing deep precision strikes into adversary territory, including high-value targets in China and Pakistan.





The missile is designed for flexible deployment, with the capability to be launched from land-based platforms, aircraft, or naval vessels, thereby enhancing India’s operational versatility across multiple domains.





Once operational, the ET-LDHCM will position India among a select group of nations—including the United States, China, and Russia—that possess functional hypersonic weapon systems, marking a major leap in the country’s indigenous missile development and strategic deterrence posture.





The impending test of the ET-LDHCM under Project Vishnu represents a transformative moment for India’s defence sector, reflecting advanced indigenous technological achievement and promising to alter the regional balance of power in Asia.





Based On Swarajyamag Report







