

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is preparing to begin work on a new, advanced variant of the Pinaka multi-barrel rocket launcher system with an extended range of up to 300 kilometres, as confirmed by the DRDO Chief.





This ambitious project marks a significant leap in India's indigenous artillery capabilities, aiming to rival and surpass the range of comparable international systems such as Russia’s Smerch and China’s PHL-16. The development of the 300 km Pinaka is part of a broader initiative to enhance the Indian Army’s long-range strike and precision engagement capacity, building on the success of earlier Pinaka variants, which currently have operational ranges between 37.5 km and 120 km.





The 300 km Pinaka will incorporate advanced guidance, navigation, and control systems, enabling precision strikes against high-value targets deep inside enemy territory, including command centres, bunkers, and logistics hubs.





The system is expected to leverage a larger calibre rocket and a heavier warhead, offering both greater destructive power and accuracy. The rockets will be compatible with existing Pinaka launchers, ensuring seamless integration and cost-effective deployment within current artillery regiments.





The DRDO has successfully completed developmental and user trials for the 120 km Pinaka MkIII, with limited pre-production units already manufactured and showcased, demonstrating the maturity of the technology and the strong collaboration between DRDO and private sector partners such as Solar Industries India Ltd.





The Indian Army has already inducted four Pinaka regiments, with six more on order, and the enhanced variants are set to become the backbone of the Army’s rocket artillery, gradually replacing older Grad and Smerch systems.





The 300 km Pinaka project is expected to move swiftly, with developmental work starting soon and induction into the Army projected within the next three to five years, according to the DRDO Chief.





This timeline reflects the urgency and strategic importance attached to the program, given evolving regional security dynamics and the need for a robust, indigenous long-range artillery solution.





The successful development and deployment of the 300 km Pinaka will not only bolster India’s deterrence capabilities but also strengthen its position as a defence exporter, with several countries already expressing interest in the Pinaka system.





