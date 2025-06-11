

India is actively considering a landmark proposal from Russia to supply and co-produce the fifth-generation Sukhoi Su-57E stealth fighter jet, as the country seeks to urgently replenish its shrinking fighter fleet and address a critical gap in its air combat capabilities.

Sources told CNBC-TV18 exclusively that the government is actively considering Russia's proposal to both supply and make Sukhoi Su-57 fighter jets and there is no proposal to acquire American F-35s for now.





The Russian proposal stands out for its unprecedented scope: it promises not only the supply of Su-57E export variants but also complete technology transfer, including access to the fighter’s source code.





This would allow India to fully customise the aircraft, integrate indigenous systems such as AESA radars, advanced avionics, and native weaponry, and even alter its operational software at will. Such deep localization aligns closely with the government’s ‘Make in India’ initiative and the broader “Atmanirbhar Bharat” (self-reliant India) vision.





A key factor in favor of the Russian offer is the existing infrastructure at Hindustan Aeronautics Limited’s (HAL) Su-30 production line in Nashik, which could be leveraged to facilitate local assembly and eventual manufacturing of the Su-57, potentially accelerating induction timelines. Furthermore, the proposal includes the possibility of joint production facilities and configuration changes tailored to Indian requirements.





The urgency behind this move is underscored by the Indian Air Force’s current operational strength of just 31 fighter squadrons—well below the sanctioned 42—at a time when China has added over 435 fighter and ground attack aircraft in the past decade, while India has lost 151. This disparity has heightened the need for India to quickly restore regional air dominance.





In parallel with the Su-57 proposal, India is advancing its indigenous Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) program. The Defence Ministry is set to issue a Request for Proposal (RFP) for the AMCA next week, followed by a pre-bid meeting and subsequent invitation for bids. However, given the long development timeline for the AMCA, the Su-57 is being considered as a vital interim solution.





The Russian offer is further strengthened by its willingness to support upgrades for India’s existing Su-30MKI fleet and to assist in developing indigenous fifth-generation fighter jet engines, with proposals from global engine manufacturers Safran and Rolls Royce also under evaluation.





Russian Ambassador Denis Alipov, speaking at the India Today Conclave 2025, described the Su-57 as “the best combat aircraft currently flying” and reiterated Moscow’s openness to technology sharing, joint production, and adaptation to Indian specifications.





India’s consideration of the Russian Su-57 proposal reflects a strategic, three-pronged approach: immediate replenishment of fighter strength via co-production, medium-term indigenous development through the AMCA program, and long-term self-reliance in advanced aerospace technologies. The decision is poised to be a game-changer for Indian defence manufacturing and could significantly alter the balance of air power in the region.





Based On CNN New18 Report







