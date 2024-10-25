



ISRO and the Department of Biotechnology (DBT) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at enhancing research in the field of space biotechnology. This agreement, finalized on October 25, 2024, is part of India's broader efforts to integrate biotechnology with space exploration initiatives, particularly in relation to the upcoming Gaganyaan mission, which aims to send humans into space.





The collaboration seeks to leverage biotechnological advancements to support human spaceflight missions, specifically focusing on the health and well-being of astronauts during extended space missions.





The partnership will explore various aspects of biotechnology that can be applied in space environments, including life support systems and biological experiments in microgravity.





Project Focus Areas

Human spaceflight health, research will likely target the health and physiological effects on astronauts during long-duration missions, particularly for the Gaganyaan program.

The projects may include biological experiments designed to study how various organisms respond to microgravity conditions, which can inform life support systems and biological sustainability in space.

Development of biotechnological solutions that can be utilized in space missions, such as bio-regenerative life support systems that recycle waste and produce food.

Establishing facilities and frameworks for conducting joint research, which may include shared laboratories or data collection systems.





Development of new bioproducts that can be used in space applications, potentially leading to advancements in pharmaceuticals or agriculture that could support long-term human presence in space. Enhanced capabilities for data sharing between ISRO and DBT, facilitating better analysis of biological data collected during space missions.





