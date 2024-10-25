



Crews at March Air Reserve Base in Riverside County, California, on Oct. 15, 2024, load a specialized shipping container carrying the NISAR (NASA ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar) mission's radar antenna reflector into the hold of NASA's C-130 Hercules plane. The aircraft later departed on a multistage journey to Bangalore, India, arriving on Oct. 22.





A key piece of science hardware for the mission, which is a joint effort of NASA and the Indian Space Research Organisation, the reflector had been undergoing work at a specialized facility in California. Engineers there applied reflective tape and took other precautionary measures to mitigate temperature increases that could potentially have affected the deployment of the reflector from its stowed configuration.





Drum-shaped and about 39 feet (12 meters) across, the reflector is among NASA's contributions to the mission. The reflector is designed to transmit and receive microwave signals to and from Earth's surface, enabling NISAR to scan nearly all the planet's land and ice surfaces twice every 12 days to collect science data.





Once NISAR is in operation, its observations will benefit humanity by helping researchers around the world better understand changes in the planet's surface, including its ice sheets, glaciers, and sea ice. The spacecraft will also capture changes in forest and wetland ecosystems as well as movement and deformation of our planet's crust.







