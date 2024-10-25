PLA truck movement along the line of actual control in Ladakh





India and China have commenced a significant troop disengagement process in Eastern Ladakh, specifically at two critical friction points: Demchok and Depsang Plains. This development follows a recent agreement between the two nations aimed at restoring peace along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) after a prolonged military standoff that began in 2020.





The disengagement began on October 25, 2024.





Troops are pulling back from Demchok and Depsang, where both sides had established temporary structures and military presence.





The process is being conducted in a "controlled manner," with tactical commanders overseeing the dismantling of temporary facilities. Reports indicate that some tents and structures have already been removed from both sides.





Indian troops are reportedly moving back to the west side of Charding Nala, while Chinese forces are retreating to the east side. Additionally, both sides have begun reducing their military equipment in the area.





This disengagement marks the first substantial pullback of troops since the 2020 clashes that resulted in fatalities on both sides, severely straining bilateral relations. The agreement to disengage was reached following extensive diplomatic talks, culminating in a consensus on patrolling arrangements along the LAC.





Defence Minister Rajnath Singh emphasized that this agreement reflects a commitment to mutual security and stability, highlighting the importance of continuous dialogue in resolving differences.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the BRICS Summit, reiterated the need for maintaining peace and trust between the two nations as they navigate their complex relationship.





Once the disengagement is complete, both nations plan to resume patrolling activities in these areas within a few days. This step is seen as crucial for normalizing relations and restoring stability along their disputed border. However, analysts caution that while this is a positive development, further efforts will be necessary to address unresolved issues and ensure long-term peace.







