



External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met with Indonesia's Foreign Minister Sugiono in Kazan, Russia, on October 23, 2024, during the BRICS Summit. This meeting aimed to discuss and enhance the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between India and Indonesia.





Jaishankar expressed his delight at meeting Sugiono, who recently assumed office as Indonesia's foreign minister following the inauguration of President Prabowo Subianto on October 20. In his remarks on social media, Jaishankar congratulated Sugiono on his new role and emphasized the importance of strengthening bilateral ties between the two nations.





The discussions are part of ongoing efforts to deepen cooperation across various sectors, reflecting both countries' commitment to enhancing their strategic partnership in a rapidly changing geopolitical landscape.







