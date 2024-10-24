



CCTV footage has revealed critical details about a recent terrorist attack in Ganderbal, Kashmir, where seven individuals were killed. The incident occurred on October 20, 2024, at a workers' camp associated with the construction of the Z-Morh tunnel on the Srinagar-Sonamarg highway. The attackers, armed with an AK-47 and an M4 carbine, spent approximately seven minutes at the camp before executing their assault.





Details of The Attack





Date and Time: October 20, 2024, around 7:25 PM Location: Workers' camp in Ganderbal district Casualties: Seven fatalities, including a local doctor and six migrant workers from outside Kashmir





The attackers initiated their assault by placing a grenade inside a parked vehicle before opening fire on the workers. Eyewitness accounts indicated that many initially mistook the gunfire for firecrackers until they quickly realized the gravity of the situation.





The CCTV Footage Shows





Two terrorists entering the camp and moving through various areas while firing indiscriminately. The attackers targeted both the dining area and other locations within the camp. A total of 37 to 40 spent cartridges were recovered from the scene, indicating a sustained gunfire exchange.





Following the attack, senior police officials and representatives from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) visited the site. Investigators are currently questioning local residents to gather information about potential local handlers who may have assisted the attackers.





The Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of Lashkar-e-Taiba, has claimed responsibility for this attack. This marks a notable shift in their strategy, as they have begun targeting both locals and non-locals in recent months.





The attack has drawn widespread condemnation from various political leaders, including Jammu and Kashmir's Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, who described it as a "cowardly act." They emphasized the need for unity against terrorism and expressed condolences to the victims' families.







