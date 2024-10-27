



External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar has emphasized that while a recent agreement on patrolling along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China marks a significant step forward, it does not signify a complete resolution of all outstanding issues between the two nations.





The agreement, which allows Indian troops to resume patrolling in certain disputed areas, is viewed as the first phase in a broader process of disengagement and normalization of relations that have been strained since 2020.





Jaishankar acknowledged the breakthrough in patrolling arrangements but stressed that it is merely the initial step in addressing a complex set of issues. He stated, "It is not like everything has been resolved," indicating that further discussions and negotiations are necessary for comprehensive peace and stability along the border.





The agreement facilitates troop disengagement at two critical friction points—Depsang and Demchok—where tensions have persisted since the 2020 clashes. This disengagement is expected to reduce the risk of future confrontations, but Jaishankar noted that rebuilding trust will take time.





Jaishankar highlighted that the current focus is on disengagement, which involves both sides withdrawing their forces to prevent potential clashes. He mentioned that this process would be followed by de-escalation and eventually negotiations on broader boundary issues.





The minister pointed out that India has significantly improved its border infrastructure over the past decade, which has enabled a more effective military presence. This infrastructure development is seen as crucial for maintaining security and operational readiness along the LAC.





The agreement represents a cautious step towards stabilizing relations between India and China, but experts warn that it will take considerable effort to rebuild trust after years of military standoffs. The differing narratives from both countries regarding the agreement also reflect underlying tensions; while India views this as a path toward normalization, China has been more reserved in its public statements about the implications of the deal.





While the LAC patrolling agreement is a positive development, Jaishankar's comments underscore the complexities involved in fully resolving the long-standing border disputes between India and China. The situation remains delicate, requiring ongoing dialogue and confidence-building measures to ensure lasting peace.







