



External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar recently addressed the complexities surrounding India-China relations, emphasizing that rebuilding trust and willingness between the two nations will take time. Speaking at FLAME University in Pune, he highlighted the ongoing challenges stemming from the disturbed situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) since 2020, which has significantly impacted bilateral relations.





Jaishankar noted that the current phase involves disengagement—the process of withdrawing troops to their respective bases to reduce tensions. He stated that both disengagement and de-escalation are critical steps towards normalizing relations, with a broader goal of negotiating a comprehensive boundary settlement. He remarked, "Because after four years of a very disturbed border, where peace and tranquillity have really been shattered, it will take naturally time to sort of rebuild a degree of trust".





The minister credited both military and diplomatic efforts for recent progress, particularly an agreement reached this week concerning patrolling arrangements along the LAC. He pointed out that significant improvements in border infrastructure over the past decade have facilitated these negotiations. Jaishankar elaborated on India's enhanced military readiness, stating that resources allocated to border security have increased fivefold compared to ten years ago, enabling effective deployment even in challenging conditions .





Moreover, Jaishankar underscored the importance of collaborative efforts between military and diplomacy in navigating these complex issues. He mentioned that discussions between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping at the recent BRICS summit have set the stage for further talks involving foreign ministers and national security advisors from both countries .





The border standoff between India and China began in eastern Ladakh along the LAC in 2020, sparked by Chinese military actions. This incident led to prolonged tensions between the two nations, significantly straining their relations.





In a major development this week, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced that an agreement had been reached between two nations regarding patrolling arrangements along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the India-China border areas.





Following this, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping participated at the BRICS Summit in Kazan, Russia.





The two leaders also held a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the summit. The meeting marked the first formal structured interaction between the two leaders in five years.





Following the meeting with Xi Jinping, PM Modi stated that ties between the two nations are important for the people of India and China and for regional and global peace and stability.







