



Karachi: Prominent Baloch activist Mahrang Baloch accused the Pakistan judiciary of neglecting its duty to provide justice, and said it has become a mouthpiece for the country's military.





She argued that no amount of government investment in Balochistan can mask the violence suffered by the local population.





Mahrang along with Baloch Missing Persons (VBMP) General Secretary, Sammi Deen Baloch, addressed an event hosted by the Karachi Bar Association, where they criticised the Pakistani judiciary for siding with the military.





The Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) leader also highlighted the plight of Baloch mothers, many of whom have discovered the mutilated remains of their missing children.





"These mothers no longer seek justice. They simply want to know if they can recognise their child's body," she said.





The event faced a brief interruption due to a power outage, but the audience responded with supportive chants, urging the activists to continue their remarks, as reported by The Balochistan Post.





She also pointed out that Baloch women are leading a growing movement in the area, which she believes will continue to strengthen.





Mahrang noted that for over 15 years, mothers from the Baloch, Sindhi, and Pashtun communities have approached the courts, asking for the return of their missing sons. Despite their efforts, she criticised the judiciary for its lack of action, emphasising the increasing number of cases of enforced disappearances, according to The Balochistan Post.





The Baloch people have long accused the Pakistani government of neglecting their region, which is rich in resources but suffers from poverty and violence.





Activists report numerous cases of enforced disappearances, with many families seeking justice for their missing loved ones. The judiciary's perceived alignment with the military has led to frustration among Baloch activists, who feel that their pleas for justice are often ignored.





In Sindh, issues such as land grabs, political representation, and cultural identity are at the forefront. Sindhi activists have raised concerns over the Pakistani government's policies, which they argue undermine their rights and autonomy.





There have been instances of political repression, particularly against those advocating for regional rights.





Furthermore, the Pashtun community has also faced significant challenges, especially in the context of the war on terror. Many Pashtuns have been affected by military operations, leading to casualties and displacement, as the state has used their land for proxy wars.





