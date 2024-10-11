



The Indian Ministry of Defence has issued an RFI for 20,000 new-generation anti-tank guided missiles (ATGMs), launchers, and simulators. These ATGMs will be procured under the “Buy (Indian-IDDM)” category, requiring 60% indigenous content, and are intended for deployment in diverse terrains along the borders with Pakistan and China.





The defence ministry on Thursday issued a request for information (RFI) for capital procurement of over 20000 new generation anti-tank guided missiles (ATGMs) along with 1,500 launchers and simulators, for the Indian Army, aimed at to further enhance its operational capabilities to strike and destroy tanks and other armoured vehicles. A source in the defence establishment said that these ATGMs will be procured under “Buy (Indian-IDDM)” category with 60 percent of indigenous content.





The Buy (Indian-IDDM) refers to the procurement of products from an Indian vendor that have been indigenously designed, developed and manufactured with a minimum of 50 percent indigenous content on cost basis of the total contract value. It should have a range of not less than 4-km.





“The RFI has been issued with a view to finalise SQRs, decide procurement category and identify probable Indian vendors who are capable to supply new generation ATGMs along with launcher systems within four years of award of contract.





According to the RFI issues, the new generation ATGMs along with launcher systems should have the ability to be deployed in all terrains, including plain, desert, high-altitude up to 5500 meters or 18,000-feet, coastal as well as island areas.





These ATGMs will be deployed along the western border with Pakistan and northern border with China, an official said. As far as weather conditions are concerned, the weapon systems should be operational by day and night and in commonly encountered weather conditions including rain, fog, humidity and dust. The missiles and all other sub-system should be operational in – 45 degree to + 45 degree Celsius.





The ATGMs must be able to destroy enemy tanks, armoured personnel carriers, combat vehicles, low-flying helicopters, concrete structures and other vehicle based weapon platforms and positions. The design should be modular so that it can be lent for future upgrades through simple modifications not leading to design and structural change.





“It should also facilitate integration and installation, without impacting the performance of any system or subsystem,” the RFI read.





Agencies







