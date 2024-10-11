



Bangalore: An unidentified drone was seen flying near the Kadamba Naval Base in Karwar, Uttara Kannada district of Karnataka, causing concern among intel and naval authorities. The incident took place on Tuesday night and was captured on the mobile phones of local residents.





The drone was spotted flying from behind INS Patanjali Hospital in Vakkanalli to the tunnel on the Binaga four-lane highway. Despite a ban on drones and cameras in the naval base area for security reasons, the drone was flown.





Locals handed over the video footage to naval officers, who have since launched an investigation. The drone was flying at an altitude of 2-3 kilometers, which is unusual since most drones in the area typically fly between 600 and 1,200 meters. This raised suspicions, prompting the Navy and intelligence agencies to step in for further investigation. Both IRB and NHAI, which are involved in highway construction, have denied using any drones, adding to the mystery.





Recently, a honeytrap case also came to light where three individuals were caught leaking sensitive information from the naval base. Although they were released after interrogation, this latest drone sighting has further heightened security concerns.





