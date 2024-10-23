



During the recent BRICS summit held in Kazan, Russia, President Vladimir Putin announced that over 30 countries have expressed interest in joining the BRICS coalition. This statement reflects a growing desire among nations, particularly from the Global South and East, to strengthen ties with BRICS, which currently includes Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, and recently added members such as Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates.





Putin emphasized the importance of balancing this expansion to maintain the effectiveness of BRICS. He noted that while there is significant interest from various countries, it is crucial to ensure that the group does not become unwieldy or lose its focus. The discussions at the summit included not only potential new memberships but also strategies for enhancing cooperation in financial sectors and addressing regional conflicts.





The summit itself was described as one of the largest foreign policy events organized by Russia, with participation from 36 nations, including numerous heads of state. This gathering serves as a platform for Russia to showcase its international alliances amid ongoing tensions with Western nations and to promote BRICS as a counterbalance to Western influence.







