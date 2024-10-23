



At the recent BRICS Summit held in Kazan, Russia, Chinese President Xi Jinping emphasized the importance of fostering a "peaceful BRICS" amidst ongoing geopolitical tensions. This marked a significant moment as it coincided with his first formal talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in five years, highlighting a potential thaw in Sino-Indian relations following years of border disputes and military standoffs.





Xi called for enhanced communication and cooperation among BRICS nations to effectively manage differences and disagreements. He stressed that such collaboration is essential for both nations to meet their development aspirations and to shoulder their international responsibilities.





During his discussions with Modi, Xi reiterated that stable and amicable relations between India and China are crucial not only for their bilateral ties but also for regional and global peace. The two leaders agreed that mutual respect and maturity are vital for maintaining peace along their shared border, particularly in light of recent agreements aimed at resolving border tensions.





The backdrop of this summit is significant given the history of strained relations between India and China, particularly following the deadly clashes in 2020 along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). The recent agreement to resume patrolling rights along contested areas signals a potential shift towards normalization of ties. Both leaders acknowledged the critical role of special representatives in addressing boundary issues and enhancing diplomatic dialogue.





Xi's call for a "peaceful BRICS" reflects a broader agenda within the grouping to strengthen cooperation among emerging economies. By advocating for stability and mutual respect, Xi aims to position BRICS as a counterbalance to Western dominance in global affairs, promoting a multipolar world order that supports the interests of developing nations.







