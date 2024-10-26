Abdul Haq, Liaqat Baloch supporters of Baloch National Movement





The Baloch National Movement (BNM) has reported that two of its supporters, identified as Abdul Haq and Liaqat, were allegedly targeted and killed by the Pakistan Army in Mashkai, Balochistan.





This incident highlights ongoing tensions in the region, where military operations have intensified amid rising violence and militant attacks. Paki





In 2023, Balochistan experienced a significant increase in violence, with reports indicating at least 170 militant attacks resulting in numerous fatalities, including civilians and security personnel. The BNM's claims come amidst a backdrop of military operations in the area, which have reportedly included the deployment of commando units and military helicopters.





The Baloch National Movement (BNM) has strongly condemned the recent killings of its supporters, Abdul Haq and Liaqat, by the Pakistan Army in Mashkai. In a statement, a BNM spokesperson characterized these actions as part of a broader pattern of state-sponsored violence against Baloch activists and their families. The spokesperson emphasized that Abdul Haq had previously been subjected to multiple enforced disappearances and severe torture at the hands of the military, underscoring the ongoing persecution faced by those advocating for Baloch rights and autonomy.

The BNM reiterated its commitment to the struggle for freedom, stating that despite relentless attacks, families like that of Abdul Haq remain steadfast in their loyalty to the movement. They view their sacrifices as part of a larger fight against what they describe as systematic genocide perpetrated by the Pakistani state4. The movement's leadership has called for international attention to these human rights violations and has vowed to continue advocating for the rights and safety of the Baloch people in the face of escalating military aggression.





