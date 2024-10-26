



Residents of Karachi staged a significant protest on October 26, 2024, blocking Jahangir Road due to ongoing and severe water and electricity outages. This demonstration has led to considerable traffic disruptions in the area, with police redirecting vehicles from major routes to manage congestion effectively.





The protest occurred on Jahangir Road, affecting traffic flow between Guru Mandir and Teen Hatti. Commuters were provided alternative routes to navigate the disruptions.





Residents expressed frustration over prolonged outages that have severely impacted daily life and economic activities. Local businesses, including tailors and welders, have reported significant losses due to these outages, which are particularly disruptive during daytime hours.





Traffic police were deployed to assist in managing the situation, indicating the seriousness of the disruptions caused by the protest.







