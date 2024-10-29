



Sources indicate that Saudi authorities have detained these Pakistani citizens on charges of begging and involvement in other crimes. According to the report, the passports of these individuals have been blocked for seven years. Over 60% of those detained reportedly come from Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces.





The Senate Standing Committee on Overseas Pakistanis has confirmed that 60 per cent of detainees hailed from Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.





The passports of the arrested Pakistanis have been blocked for seven years.





Sources said that Pakistani authorities are working on preparing emergency travel documents to bring back the arrested Pakistanis.





The sources said that the detained Pakistanis will soon be deported from Saudi Arabia.





They will be taken into custody upon arrival and legal proceedings would be initiated against them.





A large number of Pakistanis travel abroad including Saudi Arabia impersonating as Hajj and Umra pilgrims only to seek alms and begging.





Meanwhile, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) at Multan airport arrested a group of eight alleged baggers who were leaving for Saudi Arabia.





During immigration process, FIA found that a person named Javed was facilitating departure of the baggers for Rs1,85000.





The investigation agency also found that the beggars were supposed to hand over half of their bagging sum to the agents.





The agency said that the arrested beggars have been handed over to the anti-human smuggling and smuggling wing to initiate legal proceedings against them.







