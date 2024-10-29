In the fiscal year 2024, the United States repatriated approximately 1,100 Indian nationals who were residing illegally in the country. This period spans from October 1, 2023, to September 30, 2024, as confirmed by Royce Murray, the Assistant Secretary for Border and Immigration Policy at the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) during a briefing on October 29, 2024.





The repatriation involved a mix of charter and commercial flights. Notably, a charter flight on October 22 returned around 100 individuals to India. All repatriated individuals were adults; no minors were included in these flights.





This figure reflects a steady increase in deportations of Indian nationals over recent years. Murray highlighted that the U.S. is working closely with the Indian government to address irregular migration and improve public awareness regarding the risks associated with unauthorized migration pathways.





In total, the DHS reported removing or returning over 1,60,000 individuals from various countries during the same fiscal year, operating more than 495 international repatriation flights to over 145 countries, including India.





Murray emphasized the importance of cooperation between the U.S. and India in tackling these issues and noted that both nations are committed to promoting legal migration pathways while combating human smuggling and exploitation of vulnerable migrants.







