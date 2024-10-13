



Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: The Pashtun Justice Tribal Jirga began on Saturday in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa after facing a one-day delay, Tolo News reported.





Thousands of people from various parts of Pakistan have gathered at this Jirga (meeting) to discuss the challenges and pressures they are facing at the hands of the Pakistani government.





Manzoor Pashteen, leader of the Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM), stated that Pashtun leaders are tired of the situation in the country.





The Pashtun Justice Tribal Jirga was initially scheduled for October 11, but attempts by the Pakistani police to prevent the gathering delayed the event by a single day. The Pashtun Justice Tribal Jirga is expected to continue for three days to discuss leading issues the community faces.





Pashtuns, despite being one of the largest ethnic minorities of Pakistan, continue to routinely face discrimination. They are subjected to various crimes such as killings, disappearances, arbitrary arrests and detentions of members of their community.





The Jirga that commenced on Saturday comes at the backdrop of rising violence the Pashtun community is facing, which includes a recent attack in Balochistan that claimed many lives.





Speaking to public, Manzoor Pashteen said, "Here our scholars, our elders, or our tribal leaders have come to the field due to the taunts they have faced. Members of all political parties have come here with full commitment, and a decision will be made that benefits the nation."





Tolo news reported that thousands of people gathered near the tents of the assembly and chanted slogans against terrorism and chaos in the region.





Maulana Fazlur Rehman, leader of one of Pakistan's leading political parties, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam, also stated that he has sent a delegation to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to participate in the assembly. He added that security issues and addressing Pashtun rights are key topics at the event.





Maulana Fazlur Rehman said, "There are two main problems: one is insecurity, especially in our province and generally across the country, and the second is the issue of our rights. We should be given our due rights on the matters that concern us," Tolo news noted.





Rehman's words become significant as he wields considerable public support in Pakistan.





Protest was registered in the international echelons too as Amnesty International condemned Pakistan from preventing the peaceful meeting and slapping PTM with the charges of promoting terrorism in the country.





"The listing of the Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement as a proscribed organization, days ahead of their gathering scheduled on 11 October, is part of a systematic and relentless clampdown by the Pakistani authorities on peaceful protests and assemblies by dissenting groups. This latest arbitrary ban under over-broad powers of the terror law is only the tip of the iceberg - for years the Pakistani authorities have suppressed such movements from marginalized regions by resorting to unlawful use of force, enforced disappearances, and media bans on the coverage of protests or rallies," said Babu Ram Pant, Amnesty International's Deputy Regional Director for South Asia.





