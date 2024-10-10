



Vientiane: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Japan's newly appointed Prime Minister, Shigeru Ishiba, on the sidelines of the 21st ASEAN-India Summit. Both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to a peaceful, safe, and prosperous Indo-Pacific region, recognising India and Japan as indispensable partners.





Notably, Prime Minister Modi is visiting Laos at the invitation of Laos's Prime Minister, Sonexay Siphandone. He will also be participating at the 19th East Asia Summit there. His visit is significant as this year marks a decade of India's Act East Policy.





Sharing pictures of his meeting with Ishiba, PM Modi wrote on X, "Had a very productive meeting with PM Ishiba. I'm happy to have met him just a few days after he became Japan's PM."





"Our talks included ways to enhance cooperation in infrastructure, connectivity, defence and more. Boosting cultural linkages was also discussed," the post added.





Also, PM Modi congratulated Prime Minister Ishiba on his new responsibility and wished him success in leading Japan to greater heights. He underscored that India will continue to accord the highest priority to its ties with Japan, a trusted friend and strategic partner, the MEA said in a release.





Both leaders emphasised that India and Japan are indispensable partners for a peaceful, safe, and prosperous Indo-Pacific region and renewed their commitment to working together to achieve this goal.





The two leaders also reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership through enhanced cooperation in a wide range of areas including trade and investment, infrastructure development, defence and security, semiconductors, skilling, culture and people to people exchanges.





The two leaders looked forward to the next India-Japan annual summit, the MEA in the release added.





Meanwhile, Randhir Jaiswal, spokesperson of Ministry of External Affairs shared about the bilateral meeting between India and Japan premiers on the sidelines of ASEAN-India Summit. He said, "Boosting India-Japan ties, Strengthening Act East policy. PM @narendramodi and PM @shigeruishiba of Japan held fruitful talks today, on the sidelines of 21st ASEAN-India Summit."





"Discussions focused on deepening partnership in technology, trade, defence and security, cultural and P2P exchanges," the post added.





Notably, exchange between Japan and India is said to have begun in the 6th century when Buddhism was introduced to Japan.





In November 2016, Prime Minister Modi paid an official visit to Japan and had a summit meeting with Prime Minister Shizo Abe. In the Japan-India Vision Statement issued during Prime Minister Modi's visit to Japan in October 2018, two leaders reiterated their unwavering commitment to working together towards a "Free and Open Indo-Pacific," according to the Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs.





In May 2022, Prime Minister Modi visited Japan for the Japan-Australia-India-US Summit Meeting held in Japan. In March and September 2023, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida visited India, and in May 2023, PM Modi visited Japan, and held summit meetings. 2023 is the year in which the two nations hold presidencies of the G7 and G20 respectively. The two leaders confirmed their commitment to work together on various issues in the international community and concurred to further develop Japan-India relations.





