



Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the strong ties between India and Russia during his recent visit to Kazan for the 16th BRICS Summit. He emphasized that his two visits to Russia within three months reflect a deep friendship and close coordination between the two nations. Modi made these remarks during a bilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, where he noted the progress achieved since their annual summit in Moscow in July, which enhanced cooperation across various sectors.





In his statements, Modi reiterated India's commitment to supporting a peaceful resolution to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, stating, "We believe that issues should be resolved through peaceful means" and expressing readiness to assist in humanitarian efforts. He also announced the establishment of a new Indian consulate in Kazan, aimed at further strengthening ties with the region, which has historical significance for India.





Putin reciprocated Modi's sentiments, describing the relationship between India and Russia as "specially privileged" and "developing dynamically." He remarked on their close rapport by humorously suggesting that Modi would understand him without translation due to their strong ties. This meeting underscores the ongoing collaboration and strategic partnership between India and Russia amidst global challenges.





Strong Relations





During the Cold War, India aligned with the Soviet Union, which provided substantial military and economic support. This partnership was crucial for India's defence and industrial development, fostering a sense of trust and cooperation that persists today.

Both nations have historically embraced anti-colonialism and mutual non-interference, which has shaped their diplomatic interactions. This ideological alignment has reinforced their partnership over the decades.

Economic And Military Cooperation

Russia has been a significant arms supplier to India, with exports valued at approximately $13 billion. This military cooperation has been a cornerstone of their relationship, although India is now diversifying its defence procurement sources.

The bilateral trade has seen fluctuations, but efforts are ongoing to enhance economic ties, particularly in sectors like energy and technology.

Political Dynamics

India and Russia have collaborated closely in international forums, particularly the United Nations, where Russia has supported India's aspirations for a permanent seat on the UN Security Council.

Recent geopolitical developments, including Russia's closer ties with China, have introduced complexities into their relationship. While India values its historical ties with Russia, it is increasingly balancing this with its growing partnership with the United States.







