Search operations underway in Kashmir after Gulmarg terror attack





The search operation in Gulmarg, Jammu and Kashmir, continues into its second day following a deadly attack on an Army convoy on October 24, 2024. This assault resulted in the deaths of two soldiers and two civilian porters, with three additional soldiers injured. Authorities believe that 3-4 militants were involved in the attack, which took place in the Butapathri area, approximately six kilometers from the popular tourist destination of Gulmarg.





The militants opened fire on an Army vehicle carrying soldiers and local porters. In response, the Army engaged the attackers, who fled into dense forest areas after leaving behind a weapon.





The People's Anti-Fascist Front (PAFF), suspected to be linked to the Jaish-e-Mohammed terror group, has claimed responsibility for the attack and threatened further violence.





The police, along with Army and paramilitary forces, have intensified their search efforts using both ground and aerial surveillance methods, including drones and helicopters. The operation has been expanded to include surrounding forested areas and villages.





This incident marks a troubling escalation in violence in Jammu and Kashmir, particularly following recent elections that had brought a semblance of stability to the region. The Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir has expressed condolences for the fallen soldiers and porters, emphasizing the need for solidarity with their families during this difficult time.







