



Rear Admiral Helge Risch recently emphasized the strong partnership between India and Germany, describing both nations as democratic and regionally rooted yet globally committed.





His remarks were made during a press interaction aboard the German frigate FGS Baden-Württemberg, which is currently in Goa as part of its Indo-Pacific deployment. Risch highlighted that this partnership is driven by shared values and interests, which facilitate closer cooperation between the two countries.





The admiral noted that joint naval exercises have been conducted to foster friendship and partnership between the Indian Navy and the German Navy. He expressed admiration for the professionalism of Indian sailors during these exercises and indicated that further collaborations may be discussed at governmental levels following recent talks between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.





Risch's comments reflect a broader context of increasing bilateral relations, with both nations focusing on enhancing strategic ties amid global challenges. The partnership is also supported by Germany's commitment to collaborating with India on various issues, including climate change and sustainable development, as outlined in their ongoing diplomatic engagements.



