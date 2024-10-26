India And Germany Good Partners, Both Regionally Rooted But Globally Committed: Rear Admiral Helge Risch
Rear Admiral Helge Risch recently emphasized the strong partnership between India and Germany, describing both nations as democratic and regionally rooted yet globally committed.
His remarks were made during a press interaction aboard the German frigate FGS Baden-Württemberg, which is currently in Goa as part of its Indo-Pacific deployment. Risch highlighted that this partnership is driven by shared values and interests, which facilitate closer cooperation between the two countries.
The admiral noted that joint naval exercises have been conducted to foster friendship and partnership between the Indian Navy and the German Navy. He expressed admiration for the professionalism of Indian sailors during these exercises and indicated that further collaborations may be discussed at governmental levels following recent talks between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.
Risch's comments reflect a broader context of increasing bilateral relations, with both nations focusing on enhancing strategic ties amid global challenges. The partnership is also supported by Germany's commitment to collaborating with India on various issues, including climate change and sustainable development, as outlined in their ongoing diplomatic engagements.
India and Germany are enhancing their defence ties, including agreements on the exchange of classified information and a Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty aimed at combating terrorism and ensuring security.
Joint Exercises: The two nations conduct joint naval exercises, reflecting their commitment to maritime security and anti-terrorism efforts.
This initiative focuses on advanced manufacturing, embedded systems, sustainable energy, biotechnology, and smart cities. the Indo-German Digital Dialogue facilitates cooperation in digital technologies, including Industry 4.0 and AI development.
This partnership aims to advance renewable energy projects, including Green Energy Corridors and initiatives for energy efficiency. Established to promote collaboration on energy security and the transition to low-emission energy systems.
Germany is one of India's key trading partners in Europe, with significant investments in various sectors including manufacturing and technology. Both countries are working to foster innovation through start-up collaborations and knowledge exchange.
