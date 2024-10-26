



Northern Army commander Lt Gen MV Suchindra Kumar said army was adjusting its strategies to deal with emerging threats



The Indian Army is implementing a new strategy to combat the rising tide of terrorist attacks in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K). This initiative comes in response to a notable increase in violence, particularly in the Jammu region, which has historically been more stable compared to other areas of the state.





The Army Commander Lt Gen MV Suchindra Kuma emphasized a two-pronged approach aimed at dismantling the existing terror networks and breaking the cycle of violence. This includes increased intelligence-based operations and surprise attacks on terrorist hideouts.





Lieutenant General MV Suchindra Kumar, the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Indian Army's Northern Command, addressed the recent terror attack in Baramulla during a press conference in Udampur. This attack, which occurred on October 24, resulted in the deaths of two soldiers and two civilian porters when militants ambushed an army convoy near Gulmarg.

In his statement, General Kumar emphasized that the army is reassessing its strategies in light of suspicions that the attackers may have received support from across the border. He noted that while specific operational details could not be disclosed, adjustments are being made to effectively counter emerging threats in the region.

The attack has drawn significant political reactions, with various leaders condemning the violence and calling for accountability from the central government. Congress MP Rahul Gandhi criticized the government for failing to maintain security in Jammu and Kashmir, stating that the region is under a persistent threat from terrorism. Meanwhile, local officials and former Chief Ministers have expressed their condolences and concerns over the increasing frequency of such attacks.





A critical aspect of the strategy is to plug infiltration routes used by terrorists crossing from Pakistan. Recent intelligence has highlighted that terrorists are exploiting various routes to enter J&K, prompting the deployment of additional Border Security Force (BSF) personnel to secure these areas.





The Army plans to utilize drones for surveillance and mapping potential terrorist movements, particularly along highways, which are vital for troop movement and logistics. This technological integration aims to enhance situational awareness and response times.





The government is reviving local militia groups, such as the Village Defence Guards (VDGs), to bolster community defence against militant activities. This reflects a shift towards involving local populations in security efforts.





The Army has reported a significant reduction in terrorist recruitment, with figures now in single digits compared to previous years. Over the last five years, security forces have reportedly neutralized around 720 terrorists, indicating a focused effort to reduce militant presence in the region.





Recent months have seen an uptick in attacks, with incidents such as ambushes on military convoys and assaults on civilian targets becoming more frequent. The shift in violence towards Jammu is perceived as a new wave of militancy, challenging previous assertions by government officials that insurgency levels were declining post-revocation of J&K's special status in 2019.





The new strategy by the Indian Army reflects an urgent response to escalating violence in J&K. By focusing on intelligence-driven operations, community engagement, and enhanced technological capabilities, the Army aims to restore stability in a region that has seen a resurgence of militant activity.







