



Defence Minister Rajnath Singh performed the traditional Shastra Pooja at the Sukna Military Station in West Bengal on Saturday, on the occasion of Dussehra. This ceremony in the Indian Army symbolizes respect for weapons as protectors of the nation’s sovereignty. He also offered prayers for a variety of modern military equipment, including cutting-edge infantry, artillery, and communication systems, as well as mobility platforms and drone systems. The event concluded with his interaction with the troops.





In his address, Singh commended the vigilance and critical role of the Armed Forces in maintaining peace and stability along the borders. He stated that Dussehra symbolizes the victory of good over evil, and the soldiers possess the same respect for human values.





“India has never attacked any country out of hatred or contempt. We fight only when someone insults or tries to harm our integrity and sovereignty when war is waged against religion, truth, and human values. This is what we have inherited. We will continue to preserve this heritage. However, if our interests are threatened, we will not hesitate to take a big step. Shastra Pooja clearly indicates that if need be, the weapons/equipment will be used with full force,” Defence Minister said.





Later in the day, he is scheduled to e-inaugurate 75 infrastructure projects worth Rs 2,236 crore. These projects will significantly boost military mobility and logistics support in forward areas along the China border. The inauguration of these bridges is particularly significant in the Chenab Valley region of Jammu and Kashmir, as these bridges connect the Jammu-Srinagar Highway with Dhar Road. Additionally, these strategically located bridges on the Bani-Bhaderwah road provide an alternate route from the Kathua region, representing a significant step towards comprehensive development. The structures to be inaugurated include four major bridges in the Jammu Parliamentary constituency – Korga, Sanu, Chenani, and Darsu. Apart from this, Sewa Do, Byalu, Khudwa, and Swan bridges in Udhampur will also be inaugurated.





The Minister is on a two-day visit to Sikkim, to address the Army Commanders’ Conference 2024, which began on Friday. The conference will serve as a forum for senior commanders to review current operational preparedness, deliberate on critical strategies and outline future directives.





(With Inputs From Agencies)











